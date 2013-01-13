BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Toby Jones dropped a little scoop on the next chapter in "The Hunger Games" series.

"It's obviously bigger and a different kind of film this time, more centered on the games themselves," he said on the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

Jones was at the awards show as a nominee for best actor in a miniseries or movie for his performance as Alfred Hitchcock in HBO's "The Girl." He lost out to Kevin Costner.

The actor will reprise his role of Cladius Templesmith in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," and of course Globe winner Jennifer Lawrence will be back as Katniss Everdeen.

