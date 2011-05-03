Us Weekly

Shia LaBeouf's love interest in the new "Transformers" movie has topped the Maxim Hot 100 list.

Model-turned-actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 24, replaces screen beauty Megan Fox in the upcoming sequel, "Transformers: Dark of the Moon," and beats Olivia Munn to the top of the Hot 100.

Also making the top 10 are "Black Swan" co-stars Mila Kunis and Natalie Portman; Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Bar Refaeli; and Oscar nominee Jennifer Lawrence. The list also includes Katy Perry, Cameron Diaz, Anne Hathaway and Cobie Smulders.

The list appears in the June issue of Maxim, on sale exclusively on iTunes on May 4 and on newsstands nationwide on May 10.