Steve Sanders has still got it! Beverly Hills, 90210 heartthrob Ian Ziering -- who played rich kid Steve for 10 seasons on the 1990s Aaron Spelling drama -- is about to give Channing Tatum's Magic Mike a run for his money. Beginning June 6, the 49-year-old actor will be taking off his clothes as a guest headliner for the Las Vegas production of famed male dance revue Chippendales.

Ziering's four-week stint with the show will include performances every Thursday through Sunday at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas strip. He'll conclude his run on June 30.

"Actors and performers never know what their next job will be, and when I got the call from Chippendales, my jaw dropped as it came on the heels of TMZ calling me fat on national TV," the married father of one (with another one on the way) said in a statement about his new gig. "I am passionate about health and fitness, so I've kept in shape, and dancing is something I've always enjoyed, so I figured why not?"

Why not, indeed? Ziering -- dubbed "Magic Ian" by his wife Erin, with whom he shares daughter Mia Loren -- proved he had chops when he competed during the fourth season of Dancing With the Stars back in 2007. He and partner Cheryl Burke made it all the way to the semifinals and earned a perfect score from the judges for their jive, set to Elvis Presley's "All Shook Up." (They were eliminated in week nine.)

Other DWTS alum have strutted their stuff on the Chippendales stage, too. Joey Lawrence (season three) and former Bachelor Jake Pavelka (season 10) have flaunted their ripped bods as headliners, as have Jersey Shore alum Ronnie Magro and 98 Degrees boy bander Jeff Timmons.

"I am so excited to be a part of this iconic worldwide organization, it's really a dream come true!" Ziering gushed. "Hey TMZ, I've got two front row seats for you!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ian Ziering Joins Chippendales: "It's Really a Dream Come True"