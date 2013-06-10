NEW YORK (AP) — One day after dismissing its longtime production pair, "American Idol" has a new executive producer.

Freemantle Media has named Per Blankens to head the troubled Fox singing competition. The company said Monday that he has been the showrunner for the Swedish edition of "Idol" for more than five years.

On Sunday, Fox had confirmed that Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick are leaving the show.

Their exit followed the departures of judges Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj and original panelist Randy Jackson. Carey and Minaj joined this season, and their on-air bickering proved uncomfortable for viewers and contestants.

The fate of Keith Urban, the lone remaining member of the judging team, is uncertain.

The 12th season of "Idol" ended in May with a record low-rated finale. Its 13th season premieres in January.