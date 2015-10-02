If Selena Gomez wasn't cooking up hit songs, she'd still be cooking.

The songstress spoke to Flare magazine when she said her backup plan would involve being a chef ... You know, if she wasn't a worldwide superstar.

"I would go to culinary school and learn how to be a chef," she told the magazine for its November cover story.

Skills in the kitchen, she said, run in her blood.

"I was around food my whole life. I'm from the South," the Texas native said. "My mom's side did the casseroles, the chicken, the squash, and then my dad's side was full on, like hours of cooking tamales and rice and beans and homemade salsa, and I'd be like, 'Can we just buy the salsa?'"

Selena is one of my celebrities who have dabbled around in the kitchen. Taylor Swift, Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon, Cameron Diaz and Chrissy Teigen are all avid cooks, often showing off their skills on social media. Minka Kelly and Lo Bosworth recently graduated culinary school.

Ok, is it lunchtime yet?