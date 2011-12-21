They make a cute couple, eh?

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' romance isn't limited to Boston and New York. They're getting cozy up in Canada, too!

On Monday, they were spotted shopping at a toy store and picking up some cupcakes in Vancouver, British Columbia. A source tells Us Weekly that the couple went out to dinner that night with Reynolds' mom and brother to Tojos restaurant. (Reynolds is a native Canadian and his family still lives there.)

The following day, the duo grabbed lunch at Benny's Bagels. A source tells Us that Lively, 24, and Reynolds, 35, were "really friendly," but kept to themselves.

During their New York weekend earlier this month, Reynolds spent some quality time with the sister and brother-in-law of the "Gossip Girl" star. The foursome shared a breakfast of donuts, egg tacos, bacon, egg and cheese biscuits and muffins. According to a source, Lively and Reynolds were "poking each other, giggling, and even seen leaning on each other in the booth."