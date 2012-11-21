As the rest of the country prepares to chow down on turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving, Kim Kardashian is putting in some extra time at the gym.

The reality star, 32, is on a mission to drop some weight from her already-trim 5-foot-2 figure, and she's using Gwyneth Paltrow's trainer, Tracy Anderson, to do it.

"[Kim] wants to lose 10 pounds and tone up," a source recently revealed to Us Weekly.

Anderson -- who has also worked with Madonna, Courteney Cox, Ashley Greene, and Jennifer Lopez -- is famous for her two-hours-a-day, six-days-a-week program, which combines dance and aerobics. Kardashian worked out with the fitness guru in Miami on Nov. 5, and "she'll have a pro with her wherever she goes," the source said of the jet-setter, who travels often for her show and has been spotted all over the world with boyfriend Kanye West in recent months.

The buxom brunette has talked about wanting to lose weight before, but she's not looking to completely get rid of her famous curves.

"You have to really know your body. Everyone has a body part that they don't like and want to conceal, and something that they like and want to show off," she told Prestige Hong Kong earlier this year. "So it's all about knowing what you want to show."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Inside Kim Kardashian's Plan to Lose 10 Pounds