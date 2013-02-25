Instagram threatens to shut down Madonna's account

Madonna Instagram warming controversy lewd pics racy pics twitter

Bosses behind photo sharing website Instagram have allegedly threatened to shut down pop star Madonna's account.

Madonna joined the site earlier this month and posted her first picture, an image of a scantily-clad Madonna drinking a cocktail, alongside a caption which read, "Cheers motherf---ers! I'm on instagram."

Since then she's uploaded a handful of seductive snaps, including one of her cleavage and another of her cheeky backside, but now executives at the firm have taken aim at the hit maker for violating their community guidelines.

The company recently issued the singer a warning to either shape up or risk getting shut down, and the 54-year-old has now shared the notice with her followers.

It reads, "It has come to our attention that your account on Instagram has violated our Community Guidelines. ... In short, we ask that you: Don't share photos that aren't yours. Don't share photos that show nudity or mature content. Don't share photos of illegal content. Don't share photos that attack an individual or group, or violate (sic) of our Terms of Use. We strongly suggest deleting any additional content on your account that may not fall in line with the above guidelines or our Terms of Use: We value these guidelines, and believe that they will help keep Instagram a safe & fun place for everyone. It is important to note that continuing to violate them may result in a disabled account, or discontinued access to Instagram, without warning."

