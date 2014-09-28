TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state television has accused the BBC of trying to steal "artistic, historic and cultural documents" from government archives in the Islamic Republic.

The BBC had no immediate comment on the claim, coming in a report aired Sunday, though Iran has a history of accusing the British broadcaster as operating as a cover for spies and dissidents.

The state television report said Iranian intelligence officials disrupted the alleged plot by "local dependents" of the BBC targeting "formal archives." It did not elaborate.

The BBC's Farsi-language service is not authorized to operate in Iran, and working for the network is against the law. The BBC says Tehran also blocks its broadcasts into the country.

In 2012, Iran arrested two filmmakers over alleged links to BBC. They were released later.