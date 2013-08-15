Ireland Baldwin on her famous mother Kim Basinger: Her body is scary
By Chris Gardner
Ireland Baldwin may be best known as the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, but the budding model is well on her way to making quite a name for herself. She sat down with a writer for Elle for a profile in the mag's September issue, dishing on her famous mom's good looks, how her dad feels about her boyfriend and her hope to always remain humble.
RELATED: Read the full interview with Ireland Baldwin
On her mother encouraging her to pursue a modeling career:
"She thought it would be good for my confidence, because I never thought of myself as a pretty girl."
Keep clicking for more photos and quotes from Elle's interview with Ireland ...
By Chris Gardner
Ireland Baldwin may be best known as the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, but the budding model is well on her way to making quite a name for herself. She sat down with a writer for Elle for a profile in the mag's September issue, dishing on her famous mom's good looks, how her dad feels about her boyfriend and her hope to always remain humble.
RELATED: Read the full interview with Ireland Baldwin
On her mother encouraging her to pursue a modeling career:
"She thought it would be good for my confidence, because I never thought of myself as a pretty girl."
Keep clicking for more photos and quotes from Elle's interview with Ireland ...