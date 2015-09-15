New romance? Lindsey Vonn is moving on from her split with Tiger Woods and she's apparently been spotted cozying up with Britney Spears' ex.

A new report in the New York Post claims that Lindsey and Charlie Ebersol were spotted twice over the weekend at the US Open and looked "very close." The two spent time in the Heineken VIP Suite but were careful not to be photographed together either day.

"When they thought people weren't looking, Lindsey and Charlie were very close," a source said. "When they got out of the car, they were hanging on each other and had the spark of a new relationship. But as soon as there were cameras, they would separate so as not to be seen together."

Lindsey's rep, though, claims this is much ado about nothing, saying, "I can tell you with 100 percent certainty that they are just friends."

Oddly, Tiger was also at the US Open over the weekend, sitting in Rafael Nadal's box. It's believed that the former lovebirds didn't cross paths there.

At the time of their split, Lindsey said it was very amicable. There were together for three years.

"Tiger and I have mutually decided to end our relationship," she wrote on Facebook. "Unfortunately, we both lead incredibly hectic lives that force us to spend a majority of our time apart. I will always admire and respect Tiger. He and his beautiful family will always hold a special place in my heart."

Britney and Charlie split in June after eight months together.