Did Mariah Carey just call her estranged husband Nick Cannon a cheater?

Mariah performed Billie Holiday's "Don't Explain" -- a song about an unfaithful lover -- in Tokyo on Oct. 3, and it sure sounds like she's lashing out at someone. TMZ posted a clip of Mariah singing the tune, which can be heard here.

The original lyrics are "And I know you cheat/Right or wrong, don't matter." But in Mariah's version, it sounds like the Grammy winner changed the words to "I know you cheated, m-----------."

The perceived attack on Nick, 33, comes six weeks after the "America's Got Talent" host admitted he and his wife of six years had been living apart for months -- and two weeks after reports named him as the other man in Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa's split.

Nick, who manages Amber, has reportedly denied any romantic involvement with his client, while Amber tweeted that her rapper ex was the one who cheated during their 14-month marriage.