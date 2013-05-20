She's all business on NBC's All-Star Celebrity Apprentice, but a peek inside Ivanka Trump's self-designed Julia shopper reveals a playful side. The mom to 21-month-old Arabella (she'll welcome baby No. 2. with husband Jared Kushner, 32, this fall) totes a toy doctor's kit! What else?

Bad-Hair-Day Fix

"Most women learn how to blow-dry their hair, but I never did! So I always have elastics. They're essential."

Cash and Carry

"I actually use a man's wallet, a purple croc by T. Anthony, because women's styles tend to be too bulky for me."

Not-So-Light Reading

"I prefer regular books to e-books, though they can be frustratingly thick. I just finished Ken Follett's historical novel Winter of the World. It was great, but heavy.

Protection on the Go

"I carry Peter Thomas Roth's Instant Mineral Powder in SPF 45. It's so convenient if I'm going to be outside and don't want to apply sticky sunblock."

What's Up, Doc?

"Arabella had to see a doctor, so I got a plastic stethoscope and fake shot to make her more comfortable. Two years ago, I would not have had this in my bag!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ivanka Trump: What's In My Bag?