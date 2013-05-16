As a jewelry, fragrance and handbag designer, in addition to her day job at her family's Trump Organization, Ivanka Trump sure knows a thing or two about balancing life as the busy working mom of a toddler. "I try not to anticipate creating balance, because you can't really do that," the pregnant Celebrity Apprentice advisor, 31, tells Us Weekly in an exclusive interview.

PHOTOS: Celeb moms' best parenting advice

For Trump -- who serves as the Executive Vice President of Development & Acquisitions of The Trump Organization alongside her father Donald and brothers Eric and Donald, Jr. -- quality time and accessibility are key when it comes to parenting success. "If I'm working on a big deal and need to be in the office, I'm in the office. If [daughter] Arabella needs me, I better be home and accessible and available," she tells Us. "Parenting is something you don't get right every day, but you try to get right as many days as possible. Ultimately it's a marathon. Time matters and being a consistently accessible, supportive parent is important."

Calling her daily routine with 22-month-old Arabella Rose "chaos," the mogul mom loves to bond with her girly girl over their mutual love of fashion. "Arabella's latest obsession is my high heeled shoes -- she loves them!" reports Arabella's proud mom, who also tells Us her daughter is beginning to talk up a storm. "She makes me put them on her and she can actually walk in them! She also loves playing with my jewelry."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest moms

As the family prepares to welcome their new arrival later this year, Trump is counting her blessings that she's had an easy pregnancy and is able to stay active with Arabella. "We're excited -- and we're fully expecting total chaos upon the baby's arrival," says the second-time mom-to-be. "I'm kind of at peace with that at this point!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ivanka Trump's Tips for Busy Working Moms: "Time and Consistency Matter"