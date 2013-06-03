LOS ANGELES (AP) — An AEG Live LLC executive who negotiated with Michael Jackson's doctor says he never considered doing a background check on the singer's physician.

Paul Gongaware told a jury he didn't think that financial issues would affect a doctor's medical judgment.

The producer and promoter is testifying in a case filed by Jackson's mother, who claims the company failed to properly investigate Conrad Murray before allowing him to work with the singer during preparations for comeback concerts.

AEG denies wrongdoing and contends it could not have known that Murray was giving Jackson doses of the anesthetic propofol as a sleep aid. Jackson died from an overdose of it in June 2009.

Murray had liens and was facing foreclosure before agreeing to work with Jackson for $150,000 a month.