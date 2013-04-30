Like mother, like daughter? A glowing Jada Pinkett Smith and daughter Willow Smith, 12, soaked in the sun during a beachside getaway in Hawaii on Thursday, Apr. 25, rocking brand new, eye-catching hairdos.

Jada, 41, turned heads with her longer, lighter locks during their time by the sea, while her daughter showed off pale violet-hued bangs and a bob. The sassy pre-teen previously rocked a mohawk and had a 2010 hit "Whip My Hair," about whipping her hair back and forth.

The pair spent time alternately surfing and taking dips in the ocean while the men of the family -- Will Smith and son Jaden -- were busy promoting their upcoming film together, After Earth.

The Smiths have been open about their unconventional parenting methods, explaining that their decision not to discipline their children has actually helped Willow and Jaden, 14, develop a stronger sense of control.

"We don't do punishment," the former Fresh Prince of Bel Air actor told Metro in a recent interview. "Our concept is, as young as possible, give them as much control over their lives as possible and the concept of punishment, our experience has been -- it has a little too much of a negative quality."

The couple has often been under media scrutiny for reportedly having an "open marriage," which Jada addressed in a recent interview with HuffPost Live, telling the site that her actor husband "is his own man" and "can do whatever" he wants.

"Should we be married to individuals who can not be responsible for themselves and their families within their freedom?" she later wrote on her Facebook page. "Should we be in relationships with individuals who we can not entrust to their own values, integrity, and LOVE…for us???"

