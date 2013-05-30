Does Jaden Smith have his heart set on playing Iron Man? It sure looks that way, as the After Earth actor stepped out in NYC on Wednesday, May 29, decked out in the trademark head-to-toe red and gold costume.

Joined by pals and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 15, the 14-year-old actor donned the tight spandex outfit and the head mask on one of the Big Apple's hottest days -- with temperatures at an unseasonable high of 81 degrees.

Smith didn't seem to mind, as the crew shopped around Times Square together and then dined at the star-studded Japanese restaurant, Nobu 57. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star must've missed the superhero clothing memo, as she dressed trendy as ever in a leopard print dress, black booties and a chic black bag.

Later that night, Jenner was also on hand to support Smith at the After Earth movie premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater in NYC. Although they walked the red carpet separate (Smith was joined by his family), the Pacific Sun fashion designer made sure to send her congrats to the "Hello" rapper in a Keek video shortly after the premiere.

"It was amazing," she said, joined by two girlfriends at a pizza place. "And I recommend everyone to go see it in theaters."

Their outing comes just after Jaden's dad, actor Will Smith, suggested in an interview with New York Magazine that his family regards fame differently than the Kardashian brood.

"The idea of fame or exploitation or orchestrating the media is sometimes even less than desirable for us," he said.

In March, Us Weekly confirmed that Smith and Jenner were indeed dating.

"They're dating," a source said. "It's new, but they've been friends forever."

