Details about James Gandolifini's shocking death revealed, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's baby name "does not start with a K," and Rachel Zoe is pregnant with her second child: See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from Thursday, June 20, in the roundup!

1. James Gandolfini Dead: Details on His Shocking Death, Final Day

As the world mourns and reels from the death of Sopranos star James Gandolfini, new details continue to emerge about the Emmy-winning actor's sudden passing in Rome, Italy on Wednesday, June 19. At just 51 years old, the Italian-American icon was in Rome with wife Deborah Lin, his 13-year-old son, Michael, nine-month-old daughter Liliana and other family members, USA Today reports.

2. Exclusive: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's Baby Name "Definitely Does Not Start With a K"

Dare to be different! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's baby name of choice has been a hot topic since the moment the 32-year-old reality star announced in December that she was pregnant. And now that the tot is here -- Kardashian gave birth five weeks early on June 15 -- speculation is at a fever pitch. So far, the proud new parents are keeping mum on the mystery and have yet to publicly comment (or tweet) about their bundle of joy.

3. Exclusive: Rachel Zoe Pregnant With Second Baby

Looks like Rachel Zoe is going to need some new maternity clothes. The fashion designer, 41, is pregnant with her second child, sources tell Us Weekly exclusively. Zoe and husband Rodger Berman -- who married in 1996 -- are already parents to son Skyler, born in March 2011.

4. Beyonce, Jay-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Gets Carried by Nanny in NYC: Picture

Little Blue is getting so big! Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy was spotted out with her nanny in New York City on Wednesday, June 19. The 17-month-old cutie gave an adorable pout to photographers while being carried around the Big Apple. Blue Ivy wore a stylish neon blue and green dress and bedazzled gold sandals for the outing.

5. Lourdes Makes Out With Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet in Front of Mom Madonna

Madonna is redefining what it means to be a "cool mom." The legendary pop singer, 54, spent the majority of her time at a June 18 after party for the Cinema Society screening of her documentary Madonna: The MDNA Tour partying with her kids -- and both Lourdes and Rocco looked like they were having a blast. According to an onlooker, the Material Girl didn't seem to bat an eye when Leon, 16, made out with her boyfriend, Homeland actor Timothee Chalamet.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: James Gandolfini Dead: Details on His Shocking Death, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Baby Name "Does Not Start With a K": Top 5 Stories