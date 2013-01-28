Jamie-Lynn Sigler is a bride-to-be! The actress announced on Twitter Monday, Jan. 28 that she is engaged to Washington Nationals infielder Cutter Dykstra.

So this just happened . . . " Sigler, 31, wrote with a picture of herself showing off her huge diamond engagement ring while riding in a car with her new fiance. "She said yes!!" Dykstra, 23, also tweeted with the same picture.

The actress' rep confirms the engagement news to Us Weekly and a source tells Us that Sigler is "over the moon."

"Jamie couldn't be happier. Cutter is the perfect guy for her," the source adds. "Although they have only been together for a year, they both know that this is it for both of them. They are both on cloud nine as are their families and friends."

Sigler and Dykstra, who is the son of former Mets star Lenny Dykstra, went public with their romance in March 2012. This will be the second marriage for the Sopranos star. She was previously married to her manager A.J. DiScala from 2003 to 2005.