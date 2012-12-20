Jane Fonda is still sizzling at 75!

The actress and fitness guru, who celebrates her milestone birthday Friday, recently shared her secrets for looking decades younger in an interview with Access Hollywood.

"It takes hood genes and a lot of money," joked the thrice-married actress, who is currently dating music producer Richard Perry. "I don't know if I have a lot of money. I think I have the good genes part!"

In all seriousness, the Barbarella beauty admitted to going under the knife to turn back the hands of time. "I've had plastic surgery," she said. "I made sure that they kept my lines. I didn't want to lose my wrinkles -- I just wanted to lose the bags under my eyes."

"But if I'm really honest," she continued, "I think the most important thing comes from the inside and in that sense, exercise and yoga, in particular, helps with that. If you feel good about yourself, if you feel good in your skin, in addition to having friends and love around you, it comes through your eyes and your face and your smile and I think people -- they don't realize that's what they're picking up on. It's an attitude that matters more than anything."

The Monster-in-Law star -- daughter of the late actor Henry Fonda and socialite Frances Ford Seymour -- also takes pride in "good skin care" and "getting facial when I need it."

