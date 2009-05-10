ATLANTA (AP) -- Janes' Addiction lead singer Perry Farrell is recovering from a torn calf muscle he suffered on stage at a concert in Atlanta.

The creator of the Lollapalooza music festival hurt himself during the first song Sunday night at Lakewood Amphitheatre but was able to finish the show.

According to a statement from the band's publicist, he was taken by ambulance to Atlanta Medical Center after the show.

Doctors told him to stay off the leg for several days, but Farrell says he still plans to perform as planned Tuesday night in Austin, Texas.

The influential alternative band, best known for its 1990 album "Ritual de lo Habitual," broke up a year later but reunited with its original lineup last year and is touring with Nine Inch Nails.