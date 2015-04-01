Small screen romance alert! January Jones is reportedly dating her "Last Man on Earth" costar Will Forte.

According to Us Weekly, the couple has been "casually dating" for a few months.

"He's a good guy," a source told Us, adding that the new pair is "having fun."

January has previously dated several of Hollywood's leading men and has a 1-year-old son, Xander. Will's dating history is relatively slim, by Hollywood standards, at least.

"I'm kind of under the radar," Forte told The A.V. Club in 2010. "Not a lot of people notice me. Which is surprising, because I'm so sexy. They're probably intimidated by my sexiness and crushability."

We like how humble he is.