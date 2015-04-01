January Jones is dating Will Forte!
Small screen romance alert! January Jones is reportedly dating her "Last Man on Earth" costar Will Forte.
According to Us Weekly, the couple has been "casually dating" for a few months.
"He's a good guy," a source told Us, adding that the new pair is "having fun."
January has previously dated several of Hollywood's leading men and has a 1-year-old son, Xander. Will's dating history is relatively slim, by Hollywood standards, at least.
"I'm kind of under the radar," Forte told The A.V. Club in 2010. "Not a lot of people notice me. Which is surprising, because I'm so sexy. They're probably intimidated by my sexiness and crushability."
We like how humble he is.