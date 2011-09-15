It's A Boy

January Jones Welcomes Baby Boy Xander!

X-citing news!

January Jones gave birth to a baby boy named Xander Dane Jones on Tuesday, her rep tells Us Weekly.

"Mom and baby are doing great," the rep says.

It's the first child for the Emmy-nominated "Mad Men" actress, 33.

Jones announced her pregnancy in April. The star -- who dated "Saturday Night Live"'s Jason Sudeiki, singer Josh Groban and Ashton Kutcher in the past - has not yet disclosed the identity of Xander's father.

Back in June, "Mad Men" creator Matthew Weiner said the actress had been wanting a baby "very badly."

"She's got a big heart and she's been talking about having children since I met her, which is not always common with actresses," Weiner said. "I think she's going to be amazing."

Although she remained tight-lipped about her child's father, Jones admitted that she was enjoying her pregnancy.

"I've been in a nesting phase just preparing my house and stuff," the L.A. denizen said.

