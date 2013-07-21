Baby on board! "Supernatural" star Jared Padalecki and his wife, actress Genevieve Cortese Padalecki, are expecting their second baby, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's newest star dads

The pair, married since February 2010, celebrated his 31st birthday at the Maxim, FX and Fox Home Entertainment Comic-Con party at the Andaz Hotel on Friday, July 19, where Cortese Padalecki showed just a hint of a baby bump.

The former "Gilmore Girl" star and his wife, 32, are already parents to their 16-month-old son, Thomas Colton.

PHOTOS: Famous TV dads

On Father's Day 2013, the Texas native tweeted that he was enjoying fatherhood thus far. "Hope all you other daddy's out there had a great day," he wrote on June 16. "I'm honored to be a part of the club. (Thank god the mommys make our jobs SO easy)."

PHOTOS: Stars and their dads

In addition to his leading role on "Supernatural," Padalecki's TV and film credits include "New York Minute," "House of Wax" and "Friday the 13th." Cortese, 31, appeared on 12 episodes of Supernatural.

The hit CW show, entering its ninth season, returns Tuesday, Oct. 15.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Celebs offer parenting advice for Prince William and Duchess Kate

Fergie, Josh Duhamel having a baby boy!

Malin Akerman: How I got my pre-baby body back