The end of Jason and Jordin. After three years together, Jason Derulo and Jordin Sparks parted ways this week.

Us Weekly confirmed the split on Thursday, Sept. 25, and Derulo, 25, is opening up to Us about the dissolution of his relationship.

PHOTOS: Jordin's Red Carpet Style

"I spent three great years with Jordin and she is one of the most amazing people that I have ever met," Derulo tells Us. "But as in all relationships there are ups and downs and at this time we have decided to amicably part."

PHOTOS: Celebrity Splits of 2014

Sparks, 24, alluded to her the breakup on social media on Friday. "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened," she tweeted. Despite rumors of drama between the two singers, Derulo maintains that the relationship had simply run its course.

PHOTOS: Jason and Jordan

"Infidelity, cheating or deceit played no part in our relationship or our break-up, and I hope that people respect our privacy as we move forward with our lives," he adds to Us. "Though I think it is a private matter and intended to keep my break-up Jordin personal, due to bogus and irresponsible lies being reported by insensitive media outlets it became necessary for me to comment."

In previous months, the American Idol alum and the "Wiggle" crooner were open about their affection for one another. This past Valentine's Day, Derulo presented his then-love Sparks with 10,000 roses in her favorite color of orange. For her part, Sparks said in October 2012 that the couple had plans to tie the knot, telling Us Weekly that marriage talk was "not a conversation that we're scared about."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Jennifer Morrison, Sebastian Stan Split: 'Once Upon a Time' Costars Break Up

Report: Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder Break Up

Jordin Sparks and more stars chat about their superstitions