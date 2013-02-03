Jason London is recovering from facial reconstructive surgery on Saturday following his bar fight in Arizona. The "Dazed and Confused" actor was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and assault on Jan. 27 after allegedly punching a bouncer at the Martini Ranch bar in Scottsdale and getting aggressive with police who arrived at the scene.

VIDEO: Best TMI tweets

London has maintained his innocence ever since, claiming he was a victim, and now he has undergone a procedure to repair a deep nasal fracture and severe orbital floor fracture, as well as have a titanium plate inserted into the right side of his face.

RELATED: Trouble with the law 2012

And it appears his medical problems are far from over: editors at TMZ.comreport the 40-year-old still needs to have orthopedic and ocular surgeries and it will be a "very long time" before he recovers.

RELATED: Kristen Bell sues Hollywood bar