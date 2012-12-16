YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — American singer-songwriter Jason Mraz has mixed entertainment with education to become the first world-class entertainer in decades to perform in Myanmar, with a concert to raise awareness about human trafficking.

Mraz's 2008 hit "I'm Yours" was the finale for the nighttime concert performed Sunday before a crowd of about 50,000 people at the base of the famous hilltop Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, the country's biggest city.

Local artists, including a hip-hop singer, opened the event organized by MTV in cooperation with U.S. and Australian government aid agencies and the anti-slavery organization Walk Free.

Myanmar is emerging from decades of isolation under a reformist elected government that took office last year after almost five decades of military rule.