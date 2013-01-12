That's wild! Jason Sudeikis and girlfriend Olivia Wilde are kicking the year off right now that they're officially engaged and getting ready to make a trip down the aisle together, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The Saturday Night Live comedian and the Longest Week actress are taking their relationship to the next level after Sudeikis, 37, popped the question just after the holidays.

"He finally found the one that made him want to commit," the source tells Us. "They've both been through it before and this has just felt right from the get go. Everyone is happy for them."

Sudeikis and Wilde, 28, first began dating back in December 2011, and haven't been shy about their affection for one another since they first went public about their relationship.

"Nothing puts a smile on my face like the love of my life dancing in a tracksuit and curly wig," Wilde tweeted in December.

Her SNL beau performed on the show that night in a red tracksuit and wig as a part of the "What Up With That" skit. He did the running man.

Both Wilde and Sudeikis have been married before.

Sudiekis was previously married to actress and 30 Rock writer Kay Cannon from 2004 to 2010, and Wilde was married to filmmaker and prince Tao Ruspoli for eight years before the two split in 2011.

This time around is different, however. Wilde, who confessed that she was "blissfully, hopefully, wildly in love" with Sudeikis back in early October at a Glamour magazine event, is also a lot more aware of what it takes to make a marriage work this time around.

"They've both been married, so they've already experienced that and know what it entails," a source told Us at the time.

And at a Lifetime event in May last year, Wilde admitted to knowing herself better since after her divorce.

"Learning to be by myself and be OK with it, and not need the validation of another human being, that has been the biggest challenge,” she said at the time. "But I know coming out of that, I'll be a better person -- and a better partner -- eventually, for someone."

