NEW YORK (AP) — Jay-Z is now in the player agent business.

The rap mogul has been certified by the NBA players' association, spokesmen for the union and Roc Nation Sports said Thursday.

However, it's unclear exactly what he can do. He would have to sell his minor share of the Brooklyn Nets before he can represent players, according to NBA rules, and a Roc Nation spokesman wouldn't comment on whether that has been done.

The Sports Business Journal first reported Jay-Z's certification.

Jay-Z attended only a handful of Nets games this season, but had a major role in the rebranding of the team in its first season in Brooklyn, even debuting the team's black-and-white uniforms during one of his concerts. He is friendly with a number of sports superstars and could quickly make Roc Nation a force in the agency field.