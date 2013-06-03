Still crazy in love after all these years! Beyonce took a very brief respite from her exhausting Mrs. Carter World Tour on Saturday, June 1 . . . to perform at the star-studded Chime For Change: The Sound Of Change Live benefit show in London. At a concert -- benefiting young girls around the world -- the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, Rita Ora and Jessie J performed, and stars like Madonna, Zoe Saldana, Jada Pinkett Smith, James Franco and Jessica Chastain presented before a crowd of 50,000 at Twickenham Stadium.

Beyonce, 31, performed a 45-minute set where the highlight was arguably "Crazy in Love," in which her husband Jay-Z popped up onstage to perform his legendary rap. Towards the end of that song, the rapper, 43, shared a rare PDA moment and kissed his wife of five years on the cheek.

The next day, Blue Ivy's mom and dad were back stateside in NYC -- where they pulled off their version of date night. Catching a movie in the Big Apple, Beyonce once again looked as skinny, toned and, well, un-pregnant as ever: Wearing a white tank top, white blazer and sexy black leather shorts that showed off her famous stems plus green pumps.

Last Friday, Beyonce continued to squash pregnancy talk with an affectionate Tumblr pic in which she drinks wine -- sitting in Jay-Z's lap.

The Chime for Change event raised $4.3 million in ticket sales, which will fund approximately 200 projects in 70 countries around the world through CHIME FOR CHANGE partner Catapult, the first crowd-funding platform solely dedicated to advancing the lives of girls.

