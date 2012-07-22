Now that "Bachelorette" fans know he popped the question, Jef Holm is ready to take things with Emily Maynard to the next level.

Appearing via satellite on "Good Morning America" July 23, the bottled water company CEO, 28, and his fiancee, 26, told anchor Lara Spencer, 43, that Holm will soon be moving to Charlotte, N.C., where Maynard currently resides with her daughter, Ricki, 6.

"I'm going to get a separate place there," Holm explained. "We're going to combine our lives and I'm going to hang out with Ricki all the time and become a car-pool dad. We're just going to live our lives together and get accustomed with each other, plan a wedding, and when we get married, move in together."

Of course, Maynard will have to fill her daughter in on some important details -- like the fact that she's engaged. "Right now she knows that Jef is a huge part of my life," she explained. "I didn't want to burden her with too much because it was still a secret, and God knows she's the worst secret keeper ever! Now that we can be out in public, she's going to know."

Though they have no immediate wedding plans, Maynard has already been gathering ideas for their big day. "Obviously, I'm a girl to a fault. I've been looking up dresses online and buying every wedding magazine in the grocery store," she said. "We're just kind of taking it day by day."

Though most "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" romances have ended in heartbreak, Maynard isn't worried about going the distance with Holm. "I think our [relationship] is going to work because we really have become immediate best friends. I feel so comfortable around him," she gushed. "It's different than any relationship I've ever been in, so hopefully the outcome will be different, too!"

