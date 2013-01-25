No broken hearts here! Bachelorette winner Jef Holm was spotted living it up in Park City, Utah during the Sundance Film Festival this past week after splitting from girlfriend Katianna Bear, sources tell Us Weekly.

The 26-year-old entrepreneur, who flew into the snowy, celeb-heavy city to rub shoulders with bold-faced names and take in the sights and sounds of the film festival, recently confirmed to Wetpaint Entertainment that he and Bear, 23, are no longer an item. Holm insisted that the split was an amicable one.

He and New Orleans-based Bear were first linked back in November about six weeks after Holm split from Bachelorette star Emily Maynard.

"They started dating in the last month," a source told Us of the blossoming relationship at the time. "She fits his mold: young, blonde and pretty."

Holm was hardly nursing a broken heart at Sundance, however. The entrepreneur and co-founder of People Water was spotted among a gaggle of girls on Friday, Jan. 18, at TAO nightclub. Onlookers tell Us that Holm looked like he was "enjoying all the attention" and even singled out one blond-haired gal in particular.

The duo chatted for about an hour, with fans occasionally interrupting their conversation to ask Holm for a photo. They finally left the club for another location around 1:30 a.m., eyewitnesses tell Us.

Two days later, Holm popped by the Miami Lounge to check out some of the goods there, and was similarly swarmed by female fans.

When one of the staffers at the lounge asked Holm about his relationship with Maynard, a source tells Us that Holm replied that he "dated the sh-t out of her. But we're still good friends." The once-engaged couple officially called off their relationship back in October.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jef Holm, Katianna Bear Split, Bachelorette Star Parties It Up at Sundance Film Festival