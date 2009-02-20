Jenna Elfman, who only became a mom a couple years ago, will try motherhood on TV.

The former "Dharma & Greg" star has been cast in the CBS comedy pilot "Accidentally on Purpose," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The CBS Paramount- and BermanBraun-produced project centers on a San Francisco movie critic Billie (Elfman) who has a fling with a younger man and finds herself "accidentally" with child. She then must deal with the unconventional family that comes from her actions.

Elfman next appears in the indie romantic comedy "Love Hurts."

In other CBS news, Jason Clarke has been tapped as the lead for the network's drama pilot about a team of federal prosecutors in Manhattan's U.S. Attorney's office.

Clarke's role is the section chief who oversees a group of four lawyers and some paralegals in their various overlapping cases.

Clarke is best known as Tommy from Showtime's "Brotherhood" and will star in Universal Pictures' historical American gangster flick "Public Enemies," due out this summer.

