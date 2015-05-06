A family divided?

Both the Kardashians and Jenners have come out in full support of family patriarch Bruce Jenner has he transitions from male-to-female, but one side apparently thinks the other side's support is essentially a sham.

RELATED: Bruce Jenner: Family and friends show support

According to Us Weekly, several of Bruce's biological kids -- Burt, Casey, Brandon, and Brody -- "feel like the Kardashians are faking support for Bruce," a source revealed.

RELATED: Bruce Jenner's life in pictures

The older Jenner kids, the source said, "despise the Kardashians." As for the younger Jenner children -- Kendall and Kylie -- they are sort of caught in the middle.

RELATED: Stars with a lot of siblings

"They have to play both sides," the source close to Bruce said. "Bruce hates to see his families fighting. He wants to keep the peace."

Granted, this could be something that is being blown out of proportion, but maybe not. After Bruce's "20/20" special aired, Bruce's oldest son, Burt, posted a cryptic tweet that many felt was aimed squarely at the Kardashians.

"Having a hard time not putting a few people on blast who were not supporters before hand, but want to act like they were all along," he wrote, but later took down.