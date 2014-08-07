Cutest "butterball" ever! Jenni "JWoww" Farley shared a precious picture of her newborn daughter, Meilani Alexandra Mathews, via Instagram on Thursday, Aug. 7, affectionately bestowing a unique pet name on her little girl.

"My little butterball," the first-time mother (and new blonde!) wrote, alongside an adorable outdoor snap of her 4-week-old baby, peacefully snoozing in her arms.

The MTV reality star, 28, who rose to fame on "Jersey Shore," welcomed her first child with fiance Roger Mathews on Sunday, July 13. Their tiny "guidette" weighed in at 7 lbs and 13 ounces. Joking, JWoww's rep told Us Weekly: "Meilani is already looking to trade her baby bottle for barbells."

In the days following her daughter's birth, JWoww tweeted updates on life as a new mommy. "Mommy and daddy haven't slept because we can't stop staring at our baby, Meilani!" she gushed Tuesday, July 15. "I don't ever want to put her down to use my phone! Lol."

JWoww also posted a picture of her daughter's pretty pink nursery and matching white crib, which has been modeled after Disney fairy tales. "Our baby's first breath took ours away," she gushed. "So blessed!!!"

There to help JWoww through the challenges of first-time parenthood? Her BFF Snooki, of course! JWoww's pregnant partner in crime also shared an adorable picture of Meilani on Thursday, captioning the Instagram pic: "With my god daughter a Meilani! Thank you @jennijwowwmtv for bringing this gorgeous nugget into this world."

On her website, Polizzi, 26, posted more pictures of the tiny tot on Thursday, dressed in a flouncy pink outfit and headband.

"So excited to finally share these pics with you guys!" Snooki wrote. "I am absolutely head over heels in love with this little peanut and so proud of Jenni for being such an amazing mommy so far! Never doubted her, but she is KILLING it as a first time mommy! Love you both so much! And you too rog!!!! XOXOXOXO."