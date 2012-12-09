Gone but never forgotten.

Mexican-American singer Jenni Rivera died in a plane crash near Monterrey, Mexico on Sunday Dec. 9. Traveling for a concert, the 42-year-old star was aboard a private jet with six others early Sunday morning when the aircraft went missing; the wreckage was subsequently discovered Sunday afternoon, with no survivors.

Born and raised in Long Beach, Calif., Rivera became popular for her take on regional Mexican music known as nortena and banda; nominated for several Grammy awards, she sold 15 million records during her career. She is survived by five children.

As news of her tragic death hit late Sunday, the Latin superstar was mourned and celebrated by fellow stars via Twitter. See how some of Rivera's friends and admirers remembered her and her legacy.

Ricky Martin: "This is sad. I'm a bit in shock. Much peace to her family."

Eva Longoria: "My heart breaks for the loss of Jenni Rivera & everyone on the plane. My prayers go out to her family. We lost a legend today."