Jennie Garth is used to major romantic and personal turmoil -- as fans of the original Beverly Hills, 90210 are well aware!

Back in the news this week after unveiling an alarmingly skinnier new bod four months after her split from husband Peter Facinelli, the actress and reality star, 40, reunites with her onscreen boyfriends from the beloved 90s primetime soap in a just-released new Old Navy famous jeans ad.

Playing a sexy schoolteacher at a modern high school, Garth plays up the central conflict for her character, Kelly, in the ad: Cheekily mulling the impossible choice between bad boy Dylan (Luke Perry) and soulful do-gooder Brandon (Jason Priestley).

"She wanted more . . . she didn't want to choose between favorites," an announcer intones.

The newly single mom of three daughters -- Luca, 15, Lola, 9, and Fiona, 5 -- and has been making numerous media appearances and explaining the "transitional time" in her life following 11 years of marriage with Facinelli.

"I think anybody who has been through something like what I'm going through and have been going through for the past couple years, can definitely relate that your body changes with your emotional state of mind sometimes," she said of her skinnier look. "I think a lot of women can relate to that."

