Jennie Garth lost an impressive 30 pounds in 2012 -- no easy feat for the busy 5-foot-5 actress and mother of three.

In the January/February issue of Health, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress reveals how she finally beat the battle of the bulge after years of yo-yo dieting. "Every day, I just renew my healthy choices," the 40-year-old says. "I feel really good about myself now, and I don't want to do anything to change that."

Garth had tried to lose weight in the past to no avail. "My biggest regret is putting my body through fad diets: Atkins, cleanses, the hCG diet. I lost like 18 pounds, but it came right back," she admits. "The worst was fasting with colonics for three or four days. It was the most horrifying experience ever!"

Her slimdown secrets aside, Garth also discusses what life has been like since her March 2012 split with actor Peter Facinelli, her husband of 11 years.

"When I'm in excruciating pain, like with what I've been through with my breakup and that grief and loss that's just immobilizing, it helps to remember that it only lasts for 13 to 15 minutes, max. And then it's over. Your mind is ready to go to something else. You might come back to it, but it helps to just know that that pain is not going to last forever."

"In the months after their split, the actress began to casually date; she was linked to HGTV star Antonio Ballatore, photographer Noah Abrams and Jones Lang LaSalle managing director Jason Clark.

"I'm learning to date again," Garth tells Health. "Looks aren't important to me anymore. I like positive energy."

