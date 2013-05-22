Even after all these years, Jennifer Aniston's Friends castmates are still her family. The Wanderlust actress sat down as a guest co-host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, May 22 -- and admitted that she and the rest of the Central Perk gang definitely "miss each other."

In a hilarious video skit that aired earlier in the episode, Aniston, 43, popped by Matthew Perry's L.A. home to ask for advice for co-hosting DeGeneres' talk show -- only to be met by real-life BFF Courteney Cox attempting to sneak out the front door following a booty call.

"Doing that little bit with Matty and Court yesterday was … we were very nostalgic and miss working together," Aniston told DeGeneres. "We miss each other and it's a great thing to go back to your family like that. Also, I know that people will love it."

The engaged actress stopped just short of confirming a reunion, however, playing coy when DeGeneres jokingly pushed for details.

"You want to announce it here?" the talk show host prodded.

"Do I?" Aniston said with a smile.

"Don't you want to do it? Say you want to do it!" DeGeneres replied with a grin.

Aniston has spoken out about a possible reunion with her Friends cast mates in the past -- but argued that it wouldn't be "normal" in movie form.

"I can't imagine how you would do it, unless you did it years from now," she told The Hollywood Reporter in a February 2012 interview. "I can't imagine what that would be. It's not normal. Friends is in your living room; Friends is not in a movie theater. It doesn't make sense to me. I think it would go against its authentic self."

