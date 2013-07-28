Jennifer Aniston says she, Justin Theroux 'already feel married'

NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Aniston is dismissing rumors surrounding her upcoming wedding to Justin Theroux and setting the record straight.

"We just want to do it when it's perfect, and we're not rushed, and no one is rushing from a job or rushing to a job," the 44-year-old actress told The Associated Press on Saturday while promoting her new film, "We're the Millers."

"And, you know, we already feel married," she added.

Aniston and Theroux, 41, began dating more than two years ago and got engaged on his birthday last August. Since then, their indefinite plans have led to speculation ranging from a broken engagement to Theroux getting cold feet.

Not true, says Aniston.

"We have yet to set any dates. There have been no canceled weddings. There have been no postponed weddings. There have been no arguments about where to get married. Just clearing all that up," she said.

While things are going great, the former "Friends" star said she sees no urgency to tie the knot.

Her new film, "We're the Millers," opens Aug. 7. It co-stars Jason Sudeikis.

Click on for more moments from Jen and Justin's romance...