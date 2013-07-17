Jennifer Aniston's movie star hair

By Chris Gardner

Jennifer Aniston is having one busy summer.

Not only is she settling into her massive $21 million estate in Bel Air, Aniston is said to be prepping for the buzzed-about nuptials that will see her marry fiance Justin Theroux. But she has presumably pressed pause on both major life events as she steps back in front of cameras for her day job.

The actress is currently filming "Squirrels to the Nuts" in New York, where we spotted her sporting a brown bob for the role. It's one of many striking looks she's been seen with on-screen. Take a look at some of our favorites and cast your vote on whether these looks should stay on the big screen or whether they look ripe for a redo in Jen's regular life ...