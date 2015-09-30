Jennifer Garner looked incredible during her first red carpet appearance since her split from Ben Affleck.

The 43-year-old actress hosted the Baby2Baby's charity dinner at the Chanel Robertson boutique in Los Angeles on Sept. 29.

The newly single mother of three looked gorgeous in a black Chanel tweed shift dress that showed off her great figure. She paired the ensemble with black satin d'Orsay pumps and a matching clutch.

She gave off a feminine and sweet vibe with natural makeup and her hair in softly tousled beach waves.

Jennifer has been a longtime supporter of Baby2Baby, which helps provide diapers and other basic necessities to impoverished children. Other celeb moms were in attendance, including Rachel Bilson, Selma Blair, Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Ellen Pompeo.

Jennifer and Ben announced their divorce in June after 10 years of marriage. Despite much speculation regarding their split, the pair have been seemingly amicable and focusing on spending quality time together with their three children: Violet, 9, Seraphina, 6 and 3-year-old Samuel.

They were even spotted having a friendly sushi dinner in Malibu last week.

"They are working together and are keeping it amicable," a source told PEOPLE magazine. "This is something they have been working on for over a year -- and they continue to be strong unit."