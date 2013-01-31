NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jennifer Hudson will join the chorus from Sandy Hook Elementary School to sing "America the Beautiful" before Sunday's Super Bowl game.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Thursday that the Grammy and Oscar-winning singer would join the Sandy Hook chorus. It features 26 children from the school in Newtown, Conn., where 20 first-graders and six adults were killed in a Dec. 14 shooting rampage.

The performance will be part of CBS's pre-game show before the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens, and will be broadcast live. Alicia Keys will sing the national anthem.

Children who survived the shooting rampage also recorded a version of "Over the Rainbow" to raise money for charity. Proceeds benefit the United Way of Western Connecticut and the Newtown Youth Academy.