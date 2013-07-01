Bonjour, Jennifer Lawrence's midriff! The actress, the gorgeous face of Miss Dior, bared her slim tummy while attending the Christian Dior fashion show at Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture on July 1.

The Oscar-winning Silver Linings Playbook actress wore an interesting two-piece look from the Dior Resort 2014 collection to the designer's show: a cropped, delicate pink sleeveless top paired with matching black pants that looked like a long skirt on one side and trousers on the other. Her lob was worn straight, with a deep side part. Black pumps and on-trend sunglasses completed the ensemble.

Lawrence's seriously fashion-y look was a huge departure from what she wore to the Dior Couture show last year: Back then, the Hunger Games actress wore a girly red floral fit and flare dress by Dior.

The outspoken and down-to-earth 22-year-old star made headlines at the Oscars when she tripped in her Dior Couture ball gown while ascending the steps to the stage. A week later, she told Access Hollywood of her stunning Dior campaign ads, "I love Photoshop more than anything in the world. Of course it's Photoshop, people don't like that."

