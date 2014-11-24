Jennifer Lawrence may be a big movie star and all, but she got a taste of TV star life on Nov. 22.

"The Hunger Games" star, who has made no secret of her love for all things "Real Housewives," reveled in food and fun as she and a group of friends dined at a restaurant owned by cast member Lisa Vanderpump.

Jennifer's friends also seemed to share in the excitement, with one of them posting an Instagram video of their group striking memorable poses inside her West Hollywood, Calif. restaurant Pump, where Jennifer also met Bravo TV royalty: Lisa's famous dog Giggy, as well as her husband, Ken Todd.

"Oh here I am," Giggy shared on Twitter. "#HungerGames begins at #Pump And don't you know it @ItsJenLawrence Are you satiated?"

While inside Pump, which is often seen on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and spinoff show "Vanderpump Rules," Jennifer sipped on Pump-tinis and Lisa's Sangria.

"When the actress walked in no one noticed her and she was seated in the less desirable outside area facing Santa Monica Blvd.," TMZ reported. But when the owner realized who she was, Jennifer was moved to Lisa's personal table, the website said.

Her visit to Pump has likely been on her bucket list for a while. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer expressed her love for her favorite reality show franchise. "I do love my Real Housewives," she said. "I love 'Intervention,' New York Housewives -- and Beverly Hills, New Jersey, and Atlanta Housewives. I mean, I love them all, but Miami -- oh, my God! Miami is really special."