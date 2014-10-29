In the end, Jennifer Lawrence couldn't get past the close relationship that Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow still have.

Though Chris and Gwyneth famously split by "consciously uncoupling," they said from the get-go that they would still remain friendly and that love remained in the relationship. That bond was too tough for J.Law, forcing her to end the romance with the Coldplay frontman, a source told People.

RELATED: Celebs who vacation with their exes

"Everyone jumped the gun with this romance," a source told People. "It is hard for her to understand the feelings between Chris and Gwyneth."

RELATED: A look back at Gwyneth's wackiest beliefs

"She broke it off with Chris," the insider continued. "She was tired of the spotlight on their relationship and she also thought that Chris and Gwyneth were a little too close for comfort. It was an odd situation for her."

For what it's worth, Gwyneth has apparently moved on and is said to be dating Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk. But, that didn't stop Chris and Gwyneth from having a friendly dinner last week with their children Apple, 10, and Moses, 8.

RELATED: J.Law targeted by hackers again

Though it seemed that Chris and Jennifer were serious about each other and moving rapidly, the source said it wasn't exactly an all-or-nothing romance for the "Hunger Games" star.

"It was kind of serious but also not really in a sense," the insider told the magazine. "It was really just [Jennifer] having fun and living in the moment, enjoying time with someone she likes. But [Chris and Gwyneth's] close relationship got to her in the end and she felt like it wasn't worth it."

The source added, "It's too early to know what will develop in any of this."