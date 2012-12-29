Jennifer Lawrence may be an Oscar-nominated actress, but given the opportunity, she'd rather relax at home than walk a red carpet.

Appearing on the January cover of Marie Claire South Africa, the 22-year-old Here Comes Honey Boo Boo fan explains why she prefers to keep things low-key when she's not on set.

"I don't like going out that much. I'm kind of an old lady. After it's 11, I'm like, 'Don't these kids ever get tired?' When I'm out, I think about my couch. Like, 'It would be awesome to be on it right now. I bet there's an episode of Dance Moms on. Am I missing a new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians?'" the Silver Linings Playbook star tells the magazine. "I'm just stressed by the idea of missing them."

Lawrence, who lives in a two-bedroom apartment in L.A., prefers to entertain friends at home. "I like people to come over to my place," she says. "It's like a reality TV show cave. I just learned how to work TiVO. That changed my life. Reality TV is my silver lining. At the end of the day there's probably nothing that makes me feel better than junk food and reality TV."

Attending A-list events, Lawrence says, is more stressful than it looks. "They are not fun," the Hunger Games star tells Marie Claire South Africa. "I'm really bad at walking in heels. I'm more of a flats girl and I don't like people shouting at me, and that's pretty much all it is. Just screaming."

