Jennifer Lawrence Helps Collapsed Woman Outside Her Home

Us Weekly

Training for "The Hunger Games" came in handy!

Jennifer Lawrence came to the rescue of a young woman who collapsed outside her Santa Monica, Calif., apartment on Monday.

Sgt. Richard Lewis of the Santa Monica Police told Us Weekly, "The 911 call came in around 6:41 p.m. on Monday evening. Jennifer Lawrence and some other locals helped a juvenile female who appeared to have been drinking and was outside an apartment building.

PHOTOS: 'The Hunger Games' movie stills

"Miss Lawrence and several others waited beside the female until the police and paramedics arrived," Lewis continued. "It was not serious and the female will be OK. Her name is not being released because of her age."

VIDEO: Jennifer sacrifices herself in the 'Hunger Games' trailer

Wearing a black tank top, sweatpants and flip-flops, the 21-year-old actress kneeled beside the girl, who was collapsed on the lawn. In photos obtained by X17, Lawrence looked concerned as she spoke to the young woman and waited for help.

A neighbor, who observed the incident, told Us, "Some people who had been passing by, including Jennifer Lawrence, stood and comforted her until help arrived."

PHOTOS: 'Hunger Games' posters

Lawrence has been busy training for her role as the fierce Katniss Everdeen in the second "Hunger Games" film, "Catching Fire," which begins shooting later this year and opens in theaters Nov. 22, 2013.

Keep clicking to see more photos of Jennifer Lawrence out and about ...