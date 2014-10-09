Speaking out about the recent nude photo scandal, of which his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lawrence was a victim, Nicholas Hoult has deemed the ordeal "a shame."

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence calls nude photo hacking a 'sex crime'

The actor was asked about the leaked photos when he stopped by "Good Day New York" to promote his new film "Young Ones," which was directed by Jake Paltrow, Gwyneth Paltrow's brother. (Jennifer, by the way, is now dating Jake's sister's ex-husband Chris Martin.)

During the show appearance, the interviewer broached the nude-photo subject by saying, "Speaking of friends, Jennifer Lawrence, she's been making a lot of news lately because of the pictures that were hacked and I think they might have been pictures that were sent to you."

RELATED: Andrew Garfield calls nude photo leak 'abusive violation of womanhood'

Nick's response: "It's shocking that things like that happen in the world. It's a shame."

The "Hunger Games" star recently spoke out about the stolen pictures in Vanity Fair, saying, "Every single thing that I tried to write made me cry or get angry. I started to write an apology, but I don't have anything to say I'm sorry for. I was in a loving, healthy, great relationship for four years. It was long distance, and either your boyfriend is going to look at porn or he's going to look at you."

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Martin take romance public