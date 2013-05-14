Jenny has come a long way from the block. Bronx native Jennifer Lopez has allegedly agreed to pay $10 million for a luxe summer home in the Hamptons, the New York Post and Zillow report. According to the Post, the former American Idol judge has toured the estate several times in recent weeks with her 5-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and boyfriend Casper Smart, 25.

PHOTOS: Jennifer's life as a mom

Built in 2004, the Water Mill, N.Y., mansion sits on its own cul-de-sac on three acres of land, with "plenty of room to build a guest house for visiting family, staff, or for more of her entourage," sources told the Post. The house itself is large, too -- 8,659 square feet, with eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Among the amenities included on the grounds are a pool, pool house, sauna, steam room, and private theater.

PHOTOS: How Jennifer's style has morphed for her men

The Post reports that the home was previously listed as a summer rental. The going rate for such extravagance? A cool $425,000, for Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Lopez, 43, opened up to Harper's Bazaar earlier this year about trying to find a balance of glitz and grace in her home life. "I make it as simple and as beautiful as I can because my life is kind of big," she explained. "So I pack my luggage, or dress myself, or comb my kids' hair, pick up their clothes -- that makes our life beautiful, you know?"

PHOTOS: Jennifer's hot body evolution

The superstar's reported purchase comes on the heels of reports that her ex Marc Anthony paid $2.5 million for a bachelor pad in Encino, Calif. Per real estate site Trulia, the singer purchased a gated Italian Villa with five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a two-story foyer, and a fountain.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Lopez Buying Hamptons Mansion for $10 Million: Report